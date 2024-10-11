Home
MP mega drug haul: Accused shoots himself in foot, surrenders in Mandsaur

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 5 seized 907.09 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 1,814 crore from a factory in Bagroda in Bhopal.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 16:30 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 16:30 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshBhopalDrug

