MP mega drug haul: Accused shoots himself in foot, surrenders in Mandsaur

<p>Mandsaur: An accused in the mega mephedrone drug haul in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhopal">Bhopal</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/madhya-pradesh-india">Madhya Pradesh</a> allegedly shot himself in the foot to avoid "tough police grilling" and then surrendered in Mandsaur on Friday, an official said.</p><p>The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 5 seized 907.09 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 1,814 crore from a factory in Bagroda in Bhopal.</p><p>"Premsukh Patidar alias 'farzi doctor' (phony doctor) was on the run after the drug haul. He surrendered at Afzalpur police station here with a gunshot wound in his left thigh inflicted with a country-made pistol. He is the fourth person to be arrested in the case," Mandsaur SP Abhishek Anand told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>"A weapon was seized from Patidar, who has been admitted in the district hospital. The pistol seems to be illegal. Patidar wounded himself in a bid to avoid tough police grilling," the SP said. </p><p>Patisar is allegedly the partner of another accused in the case, Harish Anjana, as per police.</p>