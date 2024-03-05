BJP MP Pragya Thakur claims party MLA running illegal liquor shop, demands his removal

Bhopal: BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur has accused her party legislator Sudesh Rai was running a liquor shop illegally in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district and expressed concern over the safety of women and girls.

She has also demanded Rai's removal from the MLA's post.

When contacted, Rai told the mediapersons to themselves inquire into Thakur's allegations.

Thakur, who has been denied renomination from Bhopal for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, on Monday night said she was on a visit to areas under her constituency to launch development works when some girls came to her at Khajuria Kala and complained a liquor outlet was being run in front of their school.

"The girls were sad and teary-eyed, they complained that people gather at the liquor shop, make comments on them. They told me they are not safe and anything can happen to them. Some women said people enter their houses after consuming liquor," the BJP leader added.