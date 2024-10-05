MP Youth Congress chief held for protesting against 'rising' crime

<p>Indore: Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress president Mitendra Darshan Singh and 19 activists were arrested in Indore on Saturday while trying to take out a rally against the alleged rise in crime against women in the state.</p><p>Singh and others were taken into preventive custody when they were trying to organise a torch rally from the city Congress office to the Rajbara area without permission, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishikesh Meena told reporters.</p><p>"We had cancelled the permission for the Youth Congress rally considering the safety of the people out for festival shopping in the Rajbara area," he added.</p>.Dalit man paraded half-naked with shoe garland in Madhya Pradesh village for 'stalking' woman; 2 held.<p>Before he was taken into preventive custody, Singh accused the BJP government of suppressing the voice of the Youth Congress against the spike rise in crimes such as rape.</p><p>Police had put up barricades and deployed a huge bundobust outside the Congress office from 4 pm. </p>