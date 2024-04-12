Nadda slams Misa Bharti for remark against PM Modi; says half of I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders either in jail or on bail

Sidhi (MP): BJP chief J P Nadda on Friday hit out at RJD leader Misa Bharti for her jail remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and claimed that half of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders were either in jail or out on bail in corruption cases. He also said the opposition alliance has become frantic, sensing its defeat in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Misa Bharti, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, during a recent public meeting in Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar from where she is contesting as her party nominee, attacked the Centre and said if the I.N.D.I.A. bloc comes to power, PM Modi would be behind bars.

Nadda, while addressing an election meeting here said, "Half of the INDI alliance leaders are either in jail or out on bail in corruption cases. Do you want to hand over the government to such people? INDI alliance has become frantic as its leaders have sensed that their defeat is imminent. They are fighting a lost battle and hurling abuses at Modiji in desperation."