Over a dozen workers injured in blast at Ordnance Factory in MP; 1 missing

<p>Jabalpur: More than a dozen workers were injured in a powerful blast at the Ordnance Factory Khamaria in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Tuesday morning, an official said.</p><p>The blast took place at around 9:45 am when explosive material was being filled in bombs in a refilling section of the factory, the official from the establishment said.</p><p>Among the injured persons, two were in a serious condition and admitted to a hospital. Another worker was missing and was possibly trapped under the debris of the section in which the blast took place, he said.</p><p>The blast was so powerful that it was even heard by people a few kilometres away, as per eyewitnesses.</p><p>The Ordnance Factory Khamaria is one of the major ammunition production unit under the Department of Defence Production.</p><p>More than a dozen workers received injuries in the blast and efforts were on to locate a missing worker, who was possibly trapped under the debris of the building, the official said.</p><p>A probe has been ordered into the incident and the exact cause behind the blast will be known after completion of the investigation, he said.</p><p>Fire brigade and security staff of the factory launched a relief and rescue operation, the official added.</p>