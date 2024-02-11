PM Modi launches Rs 7,550 crore development projects in Madhya Pradesh

JOIN US
Last Updated 11 February 2024, 10:57 IST

Follow Us

Jhabua: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh and inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of Rs 7,550 crore development projects for the state.

He also disbursed monthly installments to nearly two lakh women beneficiaries under the 'Aahar Anudan Yojana' of the state.

Under the scheme, Rs 1,500 per month are provided for nutritious food to women from especially the backward tribes.

PM Modi also distributed 1.75 lakh 'adhikar abhilekh' (record of land rights) under the SVAMITVA scheme, which will provide documentary evidence to people for the right to their land.

He also laid the foundation stone of the Tantya Mama Bhil University which will cater to the youth from tribal-dominated districts of the state.

To be developed at a cost of Rs 170 crore, the university will provide world-class infrastructure for holistic development of students.

(Published 11 February 2024, 10:57 IST)
