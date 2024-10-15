Home
Police constable suspended for stalking woman in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam

The accused will face departmental inquiry, said Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 14:19 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 14:19 IST
