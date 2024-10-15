Police constable suspended for stalking woman in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam

<p>Ratlam: A police constable was suspended on Tuesday for allegedly stalking a woman in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam city, an official said.</p>.<p>Action was taken against constable Durgesh Jat, attached to Manak Chowk police station, following the incident that took place two days ago, he said.</p>.<p>The accused will face departmental inquiry, said Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar.</p>.<p>A case was also registered against Jat under the relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections at the Industrial Area police station, said its in-charge B D Joshi.</p>.15-year-old girl raped by her father, brother in Madhya Pradesh; both arrested.<p>As per the woman, who works in a shop, a man had been stalking her for the last few days. On October 13 he even followed her home when she was returning from work.</p>.<p>When her brother came out of the house to check, he fled.</p>.<p>When the woman went to the police station to lodge a complaint, she saw the man there, and realised to her shock that he was a policeman, Joshi said, adding that probe was underway. No arrest has been made yet.</p>