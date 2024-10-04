Home
india madhya pradesh

Prohibitory orders clamped in Gwalior ahead of India-Bangladesh T20 match on October 6

The orders will be in force till October 7 and come in the wake of a 'Gwalior bandh' call given by the Hindu Mahasabha on the match day (Oct 6) and protests by other organisations.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 21:16 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 21:16 IST
Indian Cricket teamT20IGwaliorBangladesh cricket teamMadhya Pradesh News

