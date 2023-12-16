Shivpuri seers embrace new govt's noise control measures, pledge cooperation

Mauganj district SP Virendra Jain stated that a meeting with religious leaders was convened in compliance with government directives on limiting the noise from loudspeakers. They have identified 31 religious locations and apprised them of the use of loudspeakers within permissible limits. There are two categories: religious places and public places where DJs, etc., are used in the normal course. The authorities have asked for compliance with guidelines issued by the government, Jain explained.

Priest Arun Sharma of the ancient Manshapurna Hanuman temple in Shivpuri welcomed the decision and stated that he will follow the instructions of the new Chief Minister. Another priest, Pandit Laxmikant Sharma, said that noise pollution is harmful to people's mental health. Additionally, other saints and religious leaders have also welcomed the move by the CM and assured cooperation.

In different areas, the noise limits are set at 75 decibels during the daytime and 70 decibels during nighttime in industrial areas, 65 decibels during the daytime and 55 decibels during nighttime in the commercial areas, and 55 decibels during the daytime and 45 decibels during nighttime in the residential areas. In the city, the noise limit will be 50 decibels during the daytime and 40 decibels at night in quiet areas.