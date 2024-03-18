Six cubs born to cheetah Gamini at Kuno park, not 5: Union minister Bhupender Yadav

In a post on his official X account on Monday morning, Yadav said, "Gamini's legacy leaps forward! There is no end to joy: It is not five, but six cubs! A week after the news of five cubs born to Gamini, it is now confirmed that Gamini, the South African cheetah mother, has given birth to six cubs, a record of sorts for a first-time mother."

The minister also shared the visuals of cheetah Gamini's six cubs.