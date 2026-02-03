Menu
Toxic cough syrup: 4-yr-old boy from Madhya Pradesh dies months after being in coma

In September-October last year, at least 24 children died after consuming the cough syrup, which was found to contain a highly poisonous compound that causes renal failure.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 06:40 IST
Published 03 February 2026, 06:40 IST
