Two accidents in MP claim 3 lives, 7 injured

Bhind/Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and seven others injured in two road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind and Jabalpur districts on Sunday, police said.

A van carrying labourers towards Gwalior collided with a truck coming from the opposite side at Barhad village in Bhind at around 5 am on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav said.

Two persons, identified as Shyam Babu Pasi (35) and Samle Kosi (32), both residents of Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), died on the spot, he said.

Seven other van occupants were injured. Three of them were in a serious condition and referred to Gwalior for further treatment, the official said.