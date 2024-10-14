Home
madhya pradesh

Two booked for parading minors on suspicion of theft in MP's Chhatarpur

Earlier on Sunday, the police registered a case of theft against the three minors, who were tied together with a rope and paraded in Harpalpur town.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 07:56 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 07:56 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya Pradesh

