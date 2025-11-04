<p>Bengaluru: Few sporting bodies have done more to advance gender parity than the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).</p>.<p>From establishing the Women's Premier League to introducing equal match fees and offering central contracts for country's top women cricketers, on the lines of men, the BCCI has been a pioneer in promoting women's cricket in the country.</p>.<p>Beyond these measures, the Board has ensured that the women’s team benefits from top-tier infrastructure, world-class training facilities, and professional support staff—resources that were once the exclusive privilege of the men’s setup.</p>.<p>The results are there to be seen. Along with Australia, England and South Africa, the Women in Blue have been a force to reckon with in world cricket in recent years, with vastly improved performances across continents.</p>.<p>Sunday's ODI World Cup triumph under the bright gaze of DY Patil Stadium's floodlights, was the culmination of Indian women cricketers' unwavering belief in themselves and a system that invested in that belief.</p>.<p>This is not to say that the BCCI did any favour to women cricketers. It's just a testament to what a change in mindset can achieve. Reflecting that spirit, the richest body in world cricket announced a cash prize of Rs 51 crore for the Indian contingent, including the backroom staff, as a token of appreciation for the country's maiden women's World Cup triumph. </p>.<p>Mind you, that's a significant amount. Rs 12 crore more than the ICC's prize money for the title winners. But it's just that it pales in comparison to what their men counterparts received when they won the T20 World Cup in 2024 in the Americas. The men's contingent, which consisted of 42 members, was awarded Rs 125 crore, more than double the amount that women would receive now.</p>.<p>Having proudly professed equality, and implemented it in several areas, this disparity in reward somewhat undermines the Board’s progressive image. </p>.<p>Agreed, men's cricket generates significantly more revenue and has a more demanding schedule. But so is men's tennis compared to women's.</p>.<p>But, that hasn't stopped organisers of the four Grand Slams, the sport’s most prestigious tournaments, from awarding equal prize money for both genders.</p>