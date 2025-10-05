<p>The toss proceedings for Women's World Cup match between India and Pakistan didn't go exactly as planned, as the match referee Shandre Fritz made a blunder while announcing the winner of the toss. </p><p>Fritz declared Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana as the winner instead of Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur. A cue that presenter Mel Jones too followed.</p>.Women's World Cup: No handshake policy followed by India in match against Pakistan.<p>When Kaur tossed the coin, Sana called out 'tails'. However, Fritz misheard it as 'heads'. When the coin landed heads up, Pakistan was allowed to make the decision of batting or bowling first. They chose to bowl first under overcast conditions.</p>.<p>However, Kaur didn't react and approached Jones for a chat after the Pakistan skipper.</p>.<p>This incident caused an outrage on X (formerly Twitter), with many users taking to their social media accounts and talking about a "conspiracy". </p>.<p>"Fatima Sana Pakistan Women's Team Captain during the toss said Tails ... Match referee called it as Heads...Now imagine if India would have been on the other side... (sic)," said one on X.</p><p>Another wrote, 🚨 TOSS BLUNDER 🚨 Fatima Sana said 'tails', but it was a 'Head' - Still Pakistan won the toss 😆 - What's your take 🤔 #INDvPAK #WomensWorldCup2025 #SmritiMandhana" </p><p>"Pak captain calls tails but match referee said head and it comes head at the last. What a silly mistake," said another.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>