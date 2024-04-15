JOIN US
Madhya Pradesh

Two farmers killed, 3 injured as truck hits tractor-trolley in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha

A police official said that three other farmers received injuries and were undergoing treatment in a hospital.
Last Updated 15 April 2024, 08:03 IST

Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh: Two farmers were killed, and three others injured when a truck hit their tractor-trolley in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The accident took place near a warehouse on Vidisha-Sagar Road under Tyonda police station limits at around 3 am.

The farmers had gone to sell their crop produce at the warehouse, Tyonda police station in-charge ML Bhati said.

A speeding truck hit the stationary tractor-trolley. Two farmers, both brothers, were killed, he said.

Three other farmers received injuries and were undergoing treatment in a hospital, the official said.

The truck driver and helper fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind, he said.

(Published 15 April 2024, 08:03 IST)
