india madhya pradesh

Two labourers killed, seven injured in jeep-truck collision in MP's Seoni

The labourers were returning from Umarwada to their homes in Dharnakala village after paddy plantation when their jeep collided with the truck coming from the opposite side.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 August 2024, 08:44 IST

Seoni, Madhya Pradesh: Two women labourers were killed, and seven others received injuries after their jeep collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday night on Seoni-Balaghat Road, located 35 km from the district headquarters, Barghat police station in-charge Mohnish Singh Bais said.

The labourers were returning from Umarwada to their homes in Dharnakala village after paddy plantation when their jeep collided with the truck coming from the opposite side, he said.

The deceased were identified as Kesarbai Choure and Jeeranbai Masulkar, the official said.

Seven others jeep occupants, including five women, were injured and admitted to hospital, he said.

Police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation into the incident, he added.

Published 04 August 2024, 08:44 IST
