Two men booked for shooting reel inside police station in Indore

Indore: A case has been registered against two persons for allegedly shooting a video inside a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Sunday.

The video was shot inside the Hiranagar police station on Saturday and posted on social media.

The accused, Ravi Prajapat and Yuvraj Gurjar, were called to the police station in connection with a case of atrocities on a person belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya told reporters.