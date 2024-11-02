Home
Two men killed, one injured in attack by jumbos believed to be part of ill-fated BTR herd in Madhya Pradesh

Officials said the three elephants that went on a rampage this morning may be part of the 13-strong herd that has seen 10 deaths, a case that has made national headlines.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 12:46 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 12:46 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshElephant attackJumbo

