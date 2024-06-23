Ujjain man kills woman after failed attempt of rape, cuts her into pieces

Indore: A 60-year-old man was arrested in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday for allegedly killing a woman after a failed rape attempt, dismembering her body and dumping the parts in two trains, a police official said.

Accused Kamlesh Patel had lured her to his house when she was sitting at a railway station on June 6, the official said.

"The woman had left her home on June 6 after a fight with her husband. The woman was sitting at Ujjain railway station to go to Mathura when Patel lured her to his house and spiked her food with sleeping pills. He tried to rape her but she got up and raised an alarm.," Railway Superintendent of Police Santosh Kori said.