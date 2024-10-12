Urged Centre to bring back body of MP student from Russia: CM Yadav

<p>Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has requested the Centre to bring back the body of a student from the state who died in an accident in Russia, said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday.</p>.<p>Yadav said the state government has written to the Ministry of External Affairs, seeking necessary assistance.</p>.<p>“Madhya Pradesh government started efforts to bring back the body of Kumari Shrishti Sharma, who was studying in Russia, to India,” Yadav said in a post on X.</p>.Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | After Congress’ debacle, Digvijaya Singh raises questions over EVMs.<p>He said the state's home department has urged the foreign ministry to help in getting the body of Shrishti Sharma, daughter of Ram Kumar Sharma.</p>.<p>Shrishti, a resident of Maihar district, died recently in a road accident in Russia.</p>.<p>The state is ready to provide all possible assistance to the family and every effort is being made to bring back the body to her hometown quickly, Yadav said.</p>