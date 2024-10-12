Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Urged Centre to bring back body of MP student from Russia: CM Yadav

Yadav said the state government has written to the Ministry of External Affairs, seeking necessary assistance.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 09:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 09:55 IST
India NewsRussiaMadhya PradeshMohan Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us