Video of BJP leader Vijayvargiya's banter with former poll rival goes viral

Shukla was the Congress candidate against Vijayvargiya, who is now a cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh, from Indore-1 seat in the November 2023 elections.

In the fiercely-contested election, Vijayvargiya defeated Shukla, son of a senior BJP leader, by a margin of over 57,000 votes.

During his induction into the BJP this morning, Shukla touched the feet of Vijayvargiya. While offering a BJP scarf to Shukla, Vijayvargiya, said in a lighter vein, "You abused me and now we have to induct you into the party." His statement triggered a laughter.

Shukla's father, late Vishnu Shukla, was a senior BJP leader of Indore. Sanjay Shukla, however was a Congress leader and contested as its candidate in the 2018 assembly and emerged victorious.