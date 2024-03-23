Woman gives birth on Kamayani Express in Madhya Pradesh; family names infant after train

Vidisha (MP): A 24-year-old woman delivered a baby on a moving long-distance train in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, an official said on Saturday.

The woman gave birth to a baby girl on the Mumbai-Varanasi Kamayani Express in the early hours of Friday, prompting her elated family members to name the infant after the train.

The woman was travelling with her husband from Nashik in Maharashtra to Satna in MP when she went into labour between Bhopal and Vidisha, Railway Protection Force (RPF) inspector Manju Mahobe said.