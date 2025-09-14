Menu
World

New French PM gives up predecessor's idea to cut back two public holidays

Fitch's decision piles pressure on Lecornu just days into the job as he scrambles to form a cabinet and draft a 2026 budget that can pass a deeply divided parliament.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 19:08 IST
Published 13 September 2025, 19:08 IST
France

