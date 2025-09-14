<p>Paris: New French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu told French daily <em>La Provence</em> on Saturday that he was dropping a proposal by his predecessor to cut back two public holidays as part of budget measures aimed at reducing the deficit.</p> .British, French, German foreign ministers condemn Israel's Qatar strikes.<p>Reacting to news that credit rating agency Fitch had downgraded France's sovereign credit score to A+ on Friday - the country's lowest level on record - Lecornu was quoted as saying: "We are paying for the instability." </p><p>Fitch's decision piles pressure on Lecornu just days into the job as he scrambles to form a cabinet and draft a 2026 budget that can pass a deeply divided parliament.</p>