Mahadev betting app case: Supreme Court grants bail to Chhattisgarh businessman

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra noted that the businessman had been in custody since August 23, 2023 and set aside the Chhattisgarh High Court order denying him bail.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 09:36 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 09:36 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtChhattisgarhBetting

