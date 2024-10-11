Home
Mahadev betting app promoter Chandrakar may be extradited to India soon

Sources said Chandrakar is expected to be either extradited or deported to India over the next few days after he was formally placed under arrest in Dubai recently.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 05:25 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 05:25 IST
ChhattisgarhBettingmahadevaillegal activitiesChhattisgarh News

