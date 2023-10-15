Home
maharashtra

12 killed as mini-bus hits container on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

According to reports reaching there, the accident took place around 12:30 am to 01:00 am.
Last Updated 15 October 2023, 03:09 IST

Mumbai: A dozen passengers were killed while several others were injured when a mini-bus rammed a container truck at the Samruddha Corridor in the Chhatrapati SambhajiNagar district of Maharashtra on Sunday.

According to reports reaching there, the accident took place around 12:30 am to 01:00 am.

The private bus was carrying more than 35 passengers.

Several of those injured have been rushed to local hospitals.

The accident took place in the Vaijapur area of the Chhatrapati SambhajiNagar district, earlier known as Aurangabad in the Marathwada region of the state.

Leader of the Opposition in Council Ambadas Danve of Shiv Sena (UBT) rushed to the accident site to have a first-hand assessment of the situation.

“The government seems to be ignorant about the road accidents, which is killing a large number of people,” Danve said.

Top district and police officials are at the site.

The bus was on its way from Buldhana in Vidarbha region to Nashik district in North Maharashtra.

(Published 15 October 2023, 03:09 IST)
