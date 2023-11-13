17 electric meters destroyed after fire in Thane building

Thane: As many as 17 electric meters were destroyed in a fire which broke out in a building in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, a civic official said.
No person was injured in the blaze, he said.
The fire broke out at 6.23 am in the power meter boxes installed on the ground floor of the seven-storey building at Ganraj Nagar in Diva area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.
After receiving information, local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot and put out the blaze in about half-an-hour, he said.
A total of 17 power meters and two water pump connections were damaged, the official said.
A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, he added.