<p>Palgarh: In a daring rescue mission, 17 persons, including 16 women, were evacuated to safety after a bus they were travelling in got stuck at a flooded spot near Chari village in Dahanu tehsil of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/palghar">Palghar</a> district on Sunday night. </p><p>The rescue operation was supervised by Palghar district's Collector Indu Rani Jakhar and Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh.</p><p>Police inspector Kiran Pawar of Dahanu police station was injured in this rescue operation and is undergoing treatment at the Sub-District Hospital in Dahanu.</p><p>Palghar district has been experiencing heavy rainfall since the weekend. </p><p>During the rescue operation, Dahanu sub-divisional police officer Ankita Kanse, tehsildar Sunil Koli, Public Works Department deputy engineer Nitin Pagare, municipal employees, and various agencies provided assistance.</p><p>"All the rescued people have been admitted to the sub-district hospital after undergoing a primary health check-up. They are all safe. The timely efforts of the administration and the coordinated performance of the district agencies averted the accident," officials said.</p>