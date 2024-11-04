Home
17-year-old detained over rape of 4-year-old girl in Maharashtra Thane

The alleged crime was committed last month on the premises of a housing complex in the Ulhasnagar area, where the accused and the child’s father work as security guards.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 21:15 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 21:15 IST
