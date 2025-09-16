Menu
maharashtra

3 killed, more than 120 evacuated in 24 hours as rains batter parts of Maharashtra

Rivers ran in spate, and low-lying areas were flooded, disrupting normal life, with Beed and Ahilyanagar being the worst affected.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 09:04 IST
India NewsMaharashtrarain

