Homeindiamaharashtra

3 persons booked for tanker explosion in which four were killed in Thane's Shahad

The explosion took place on September 2PTI morning when the tanker was being inspected before being filled.
Last Updated 24 September 2023, 06:13 IST

A case of causing death by negligence and other offences was registered in connection with a tanker explosion in a company in Shahad in Thane district that killed four persons and left three injured, a police official said on Sunday.

The explosion took place on Saturday morning when the tanker was being inspected before being filled.

The Ulhasnagar police control room official said a criminal case under relevant Indian Penal Code provisions has been registered against three persons, though no arrest has been made.

The three persons comprise a member of the company's management, the tanker driver and owner, the official added.

A detailed probe is underway into the incident, he said.

(Published 24 September 2023, 06:13 IST)
