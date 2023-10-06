30 injured in fire in Mumbai's Goregaon

At least 25 to 30 persons were injured and shifted to hospitals following an incident of fire in a building at the Goregaon suburb of Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday.

The fire was reported around 0300 hrs from the Jai Sandesh Building, off MG Road in Goregaon West.

Mumbai civic, police and fire brigade officials are on the spot.

The building is a ground-plus-five-storeyed structure.

"The fire was confined to ground floor shops, scrap materials, parked vehicles, vehicles because of which people were stranded in various floors," officials of the Disaster Management Unit of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

At least 25 to 30 rescued persons were shifted to hospitals.

Details of their conditions are awaited.