Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Supreme Court directs West Bengal govt to pay DA to its employees from 2008-2019

The top court said dearness allowance emerges as a practical instrument of protection in the hands of the welfare state, which safeguards its employees from the adverse effects of rising prices.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 09:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 09:03 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us