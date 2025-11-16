Menu
india maharashtra

32 cattle die as truck catches fire in Maharashtra's Nagpur

The incident occurred at Fetri village under the jurisdiction of the Kalmeshwar police station in the evening after a 12-wheeler truck developed a flat tyre.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 16:28 IST
Published 16 November 2025, 16:28 IST
India News Maharashtra Nagpur

