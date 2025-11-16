<p>Nagpur: Thirty-two cattle died when the container truck transporting them illegally caught fire in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said, adding that three persons were arrested.</p>.<p>The incident occurred at Fetri village under the jurisdiction of the Kalmeshwar police station in the evening after a 12-wheeler truck developed a flat tyre. A police official said the fire was triggered by friction as the driver didn’t stop the vehicle.</p>.<p>Thirty-two cattle died on the spot, while ten animals were rescued by villagers.</p>.Maharashtra: 100 sit ups for coming late to school; 13-year-old girl dies after severe punishment.<p>Eyewitnesses said the cattle were tied with a wire and covered with a tarpaulin, making escape impossible.</p>.<p>The accused, identified as Mohammad Nasir, Syed Hamid Ali, and Amir Rahup Qureshi, have been arrested for illegal transport of cattle and cruelty. </p>