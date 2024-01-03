JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

3.4 magnitude tremor recorded in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

No damages were reported due to it.
Last Updated 03 January 2024, 14:53 IST

Follow Us

Palghar: A tremor of 3.4 magnitude was recorded in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Wednesday, said officials. No damages were reported due to it, they said.

The seismic activity was reported at 13:00:47 hours, according to a release by the district administration.

However, officials did not specify the exact location of the tremor's epicentre.

Officials said they are monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of residents. No reports of injuries or damages to properties have been received so far, they said.

The district has experienced occasional tremors in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 January 2024, 14:53 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraEarthquake

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT