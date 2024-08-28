Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

36-year-old worker injured as dumper runs over him in Palghar district

The incident occurred near the Saphale station of the Western Railway on August 14, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 August 2024, 07:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Palghar: A 36-year-old worker was grievously injured after being run over by a dumper while he was working at a railway station in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near the Saphale station of the Western Railway on August 14, they said.

"The victim, Ravi Gaikwad, was carrying out the cabling work near a bridge when a dumper ran over him leaving him seriously injured. He was admitted to a local hospital and is undergoing treatment," senior inspector Sachin Ingawale of the Palghar Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

A case under section 125 (b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the unidentified driver of the dumper.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2024, 07:15 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT