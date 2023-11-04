JOIN US
4 dead, 7 injured in pharma factory fire in Maharashtra's Raigad; search on for 7 missing persons

Officials on Friday said that the blaze erupted following a blast at the factory. The fire then led the barrels containing chemicals to explode.
Last Updated 04 November 2023, 05:33 IST

Mumbai: The fire that broke out at a pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra's Raigad district a day ago has killed four persons and left seven others injured, and a search operation is under way to trace seven missing individuals, an official said on Saturday.

The blaze erupted at Blue Jet Healthcare at the Mahad MIDC in neighbouring Raigad around 11 am on Friday, the official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

"Till 7 am today, the bodies of four persons have been recovered. These deceased were among the 11 persons who had gone missing after the fire at the factory. Our search operation is still underway to trace the seven persons who are missing," he said.

As per the initial investigation, the fire broke out due to a short circuit, the official said.

Officials on Friday said that the blaze erupted following a blast at the factory. The fire then led the barrels containing chemicals to explode.

(Published 04 November 2023, 05:33 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraRaigad

