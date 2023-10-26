4th Goa Maritime Conclave to be held from 29-31 October

Mumbai: The 4th edition of Goa Maritime Conclave (GMC) is being held from 29-31 October by the Indian Navy under the aegis of Naval War College in Goa.

At the GMC-23, Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, would be hosting chiefs of navies/ heads of maritime forces/senior representatives from 12 Indian Ocean littorals, including Bangladesh, Comoros, Indonesia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the Chief Guest and will deliver the keynote address.

The theme for this year's edition of GMC is "Maritime Security in the Indian Ocean Region: Converting Common Maritime Priorities into Collaborative Mitigating Frameworks", which has been derived keeping in mind the necessity of 'synergising and collaborating efforts' in the maritime domain towards achieving maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The GMC is the Indian Navy's outreach Initiative providing a multinational platform to harness the collective wisdom of practitioners of maritime security and the academia towards garnering outcome-oriented maritime thought.

The previous editions of the biennial event were held in 2017, 2019, and 2021.

As part of the conclave, visiting delegates would get an opportunity to witness India's Indigenous shipbuilding industry at the “Make in India”exhibition and witness the indigenous warships as well as the capabilities of the Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV).