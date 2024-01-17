JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

66-year-old Nigerian woman held with drugs worth Rs 6.4 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district

Acting on inputs, the Tulinj police raided the residence of the accused, identified as Kehinde Bolaji Bello, at Pragati Nagar in the Mira-Bhayander area on the outskirts of Mumbai.
Last Updated 17 January 2024, 04:29 IST

Follow Us

Palghar: The police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have seized drugs worth nearly Rs 6.4 lakh from a 66-year-old Nigerian woman, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on inputs, the Tulinj police raided the residence of the accused, identified as Kehinde Bolaji Bello, at Pragati Nagar in the Mira-Bhayander area on the outskirts of Mumbai, on Monday, he said.

The police seized 56.2 grams of MD and 7.5 grams of cocaine, collectively worth nearly Rs 6.4 lakh, from Bello, said senior inspector Shailendra Nagarkar of Tulinj police station.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 January 2024, 04:29 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraNigeriaPalgharcontraband

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT