7/11 serial train blasts: Bombay HC asks Mumbai University if convict can take law exams online

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has sought to know from the Mumbai University if it can permit a convict in the 7/11 serial bomb blasts case to take his law examinations online.

A division bench of Justices Makarand Karnik and Kamal Khata on Friday said owing to security reasons, the situation may warrant to permit the candidate, Mohammed Sajid Marghoob Ansari, to appear for his exams online.

On July 11, 2006, seven bomb blasts occurred in coaches of some local trains in Mumbai, killing 189 persons and injuring 824 others.

In September 2015, a special court convicted Ansari and others in the blasts case.

Ansari had sought permission to appear for the second semester law examinations held by the Siddharth Law College in south Mumbai from May 3 to May 15.

The court then permitted him to physically appear for the exams and directed the Nashik central prison authorities to take him to the college on the exam dates.