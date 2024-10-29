964 daily flights from Mumbai airport to cater to winter rush

<p>Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) unveiled its winter schedule on Tuesday offering a notable increase in flight movements with 964 daily flights operations to cater to the winter rush. </p><p>Operating between October 27, 2024 and March 29, 2025, Mumbaikars and transfer passengers can take advantage of these enhanced travel options.</p><p>Additionally, the winter schedule will increase services to international destinations including Toronto, Bangkok, London and Amman, Jordan.</p><p>According to a press statement, the CSMIA is geared up to provide an extensive network of travel options for its passengers with 2,361 weekly domestic flights and 1,011 weekly international flights accounting for a total of 3,372 weekly flights for the Winter Schedule 2024. </p>.Mumbai: Senior citizen placed under 'digital arrest' by online fraudsters, forced to pay Rs 14 lakh.<p>This robust connectivity will link travellers to 115 destinations from CSMIA, ensuring a seamless travel experience during this lively season of celebrations. </p><p>Further bolstering its international connectivity, CSMIA is expanding its operations with several new routes. </p><p>Thai VietJet will also start daily flights to Bangkok (BKK) around December. Additionally, Virgin Atlantic is set to introduce a second daily flight to London Heathrow starting October 28, 2024, while Royal Jordanian will begin a new route to Amman with four weekly flights during Feb-Mar 2025. These new routes and airlines will give travellers from Mumbai access to exciting international vacation destinations.</p><p>In terms of airline dominance at CSMIA, IndiGo is set to lead with a 47 per cent market share in the domestic segment. </p><p>Air India follows with 19 per cent , while Vistara stands strong in the third position with 17 per cent airline market share. </p><p>On the international front, IndiGo continues to lead with 20 per cent market share, followed by Air India and Vistara with 13 per cent and 10 per cent market share, respectively. With a robust Winter Schedule 2024, CSMIA reaffirms its position as a leading global hub, offering passengers seamless connectivity and a truly memorable travel experience.</p>