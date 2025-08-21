<p>Mumbai: A day after two overcrowded monorail trains got stuck on elevated tracks, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority on Wednesday announced a series of immediate and long-term measures to strengthen the safety of passengers and operational efficiency.</p>.<p>In a statement, MMRDA said it has issued clear instructions to the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), which operates the Monorail, to tighten safety protocols and improve operational vigilance.</p>.<p>As many as 782 passengers were rescued on Tuesday evening after two Monorail trains on elevated tracks got stuck between stations in Mumbai on a day of torrential rains, leading to panic and frantic rescue efforts.</p>.<p>More than a dozen passengers complained of suffocation, with a couple of them reportedly fainting as electricity and air-conditioning shut down.</p>.<p>MMRDA maintained in its release that “not a single passenger was injured, and all commuters were safely evacuated.” Among short-term measures, monorail station staff have been instructed to strictly regulate passenger load, ensuring the maximum capacity of 104 tonnes per coach is not exceeded.</p>.Gripped with fear and panic, some commuters mulled jumping off stranded Monorail trains in Mumbai: Rescuer.<p>"If overcrowding is observed, trains will be halted and passengers safely deboarded before resuming operations," the release said.</p>.<p>Each train will now be manned by an onboard security personnel to monitor crowding, and a trained technician will also accompany the Monorail Pilot to handle any technical issues that may arise during travel.</p>.<p>MMRDA also said that emergency ventilation windows- eight per train- are being inspected and labelled for better visibility during emergencies. Additional safety signage has also been installed inside trains to guide passengers on protocols and exit procedures.</p>.<p>"The Director (Maintenance) has been assigned to carry out comprehensive inspections across the fleet to ensure strict adherence to safety standards," the MMRDA stated.</p>.<p>The long-term measures include introducing 10 newly-procured Monorail trains into service after undergoing trials and certification.</p>.<p>"Once cleared, they will be added to passenger service, increasing capacity and reducing strain on the existing fleet," the release said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, BMC Commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani has lauded the efforts of the Mumbai Fire Brigade in rescuing stranded passengers.</p>.<p>He visited the Fire Brigade headquarters in Byculla on Wednesday to commend the officers and personnel involved.</p>.<p>He praised the Fire Brigade's readiness, training, and ability to act swiftly and effectively during emergencies, calling the operation a matter of pride for all Mumbaikars, the BMC stated.</p>.<p>Gagrani also emphasised that this was not just a rescue mission, but a morale-boosting event that reaffirmed public trust in the city's emergency response systems.</p>