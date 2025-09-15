<p>Mumbai: Acharya Devvrat, who was sworn in as Governor of Maharashtra, read out his oath in Sanskrit. </p><p>Devvrat, the serving Governor of Gujarat, has been given additional charge of Maharashtra. </p>.Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat given additional charge of Maharashtra as C P Radhakrishnan demits office.<p>Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court administered the oath of office to Devvrat at Darbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.</p><p>Devvrat is a post-graduate in History and Hindi, B.Ed., has a Diploma in Yoga Science, Doctor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science.</p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Chief Justice Chandrashekhar congratulated the Governor by presenting to him bouquets of flowers soon after the reading of oath. </p><p>The Indian Navy presented a Ceremonial Guard of Honour to the Governor on the occasion. </p><p>Devvrat succeeds Governor C P Radhakrishnan who was elected as the Vice President of India. </p><p>The President of India had by an order given additional charge of the Governor of Maharashtra to Devvrat. </p><p>Earlier, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar read out the Warrant of Appointment of Devvrat issued by the President of India. </p><p>The oath taking ceremony began with the rendition of the National Anthem and the State Song by the Police Band. </p><p>The ceremony concluded with the rendition of the National Anthem. </p><p>Wife of the Governor Darshana Devi, Chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council Prof Ram Shinde, Speaker of Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar, Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Dr Neelam Gorhe, Minister of Skill Development Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, ACS (Protocol) Manisha Mhaiskar and invitees were among those present on the occasion.</p><p>Devvrat has been the Governor of Gujarat since July 22, 2019.</p><p>Before that, he was Governor of Himachal Pradesh from August 12, 2015 to July 21, 2019.</p>