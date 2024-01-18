Advertising Standards Council warns against greenwashing, issues fresh guidelines

Mumbai: The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has issued its guidelines to prevent false pro-environment claims, also known as greenwashing, that has been seen across sectors.

The 'Guidelines for Advertisements Making Environmental/ Green Claims' have been in the public domain for consultation since November 16, 2023, and were approved in the recent Board of Governors meeting.

Effective February 15, 2024, these guidelines aim to ensure that environmental claims made by advertisers are reliable, verifiable, and transparent.

In a statement, Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary-General, ASCI said: “Consumers today are exercising their preferences for green products, and in many cases, pay a premium for them. It is necessary that consumers have the correct information to make informed choices to support green products. It is also important that organizations that genuinely provide greener products are able to communicate this clearly to consumers.”