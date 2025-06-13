Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Ahmedabad plane crash: Promised call from crew member to her father that never came

Patil, 23, is among 12 crew members of ill-fated Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft (AI-171) that crashed immediately after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 10:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 10:40 IST
India NewsGujaratMaharashtraAhmedabad

Follow us on :

Follow Us