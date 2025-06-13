<p>Mumbai: Before her flight to London, Air India crew member Maithili Patil had made a final, comforting promise to her father, Moreshwar Patil, that she would call him once she reached the city. But the call did not come.</p>.<p>Patil, 23, is among 12 crew members of ill-fated Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft (AI-171) that crashed immediately after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.</p>.<p>A resident of Nhava village, Patil joined Air India two years ago and is the daughter of an ONGC labour contractor, former sarpanch of Nhava Jitendra Mhatre told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>Mhatre, who is also Patil's relative, recalled that she had called her father minutes before the tragedy, assuring him that she would call once she reached London.</p>.Air India crash in Ahmedabad | What we know so far.<p>It is estimated that nine crew members, including the two pilots, were from Maharashtra.</p>.<p>The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft (AI171) with 230 passengers and 12 crew members crashed into the complex of a medical college moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.</p>.<p>One person survived the crash, while 241 on board were killed, of whom 12 were from Maharashtra, an official said.</p>.<p>He said the aircraft's pilot, Captain Sumeet Pushkaraj Sabharwal (56), was a resident of Jal Vayu Vihar in the Powai area of Mumbai and lived with his elderly parents.</p>.<p>The co-pilot of the flight, Clive Kunder, was a resident of the western suburbs of Mumbai, as per his social media account.</p>.<p>Cabin crew member Deepak Pathak lived in Badlapur in neighbouring Thane district.</p>.<p>Pathak's sister had earlier said he spoke to his mother before leaving for London. He had been working with Air India for 11 years, she said.</p>.<p>Aparna Mahadik (43), another crew member, was a resident of Goregaon in the western suburbs, and her husband also works with Air India as a crew member.</p>.<p>She was a relative of NCP leader Sunil Tatkare.</p>.<p>Roshni Rajendra Songhare and Saineeta Chakravarti, both crew members, hailed from Dombivli and Juhu Koliwada, respectively.</p>.<p>Songhare was also a travel influencer with more than 54,000 followers on Instagram.</p>.<p>The victims also included Mahadev Pawar (68) and his wife Asha (60), who hailed from Hatid village in Sangola of Solapur district.</p>.<p>The Pawars had left Sangola and settled in Gujarat 15 years ago, and they were heading to London to visit their son.</p>.<p>One of the passengers, Yasha Kamdar Modha (32), was the daughter of Nagpur businessman Manish Kamdar. She was travelling to London with her son Rudra and mother-in-law Rakshaben, and all three perished in the crash.</p>