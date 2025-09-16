<p>Mumbai: Nearly a year after the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra was renamed as Ahilyanagar, the district’s main railway station has been renamed after Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar, the legendary Holkar-queen of the Maratha-Malwa kingdom.</p><p>On October 5, 2024, Ahmednagar district was renamed Ahilyanagar.</p><p>The Mumbai-headquartered Central Railway formally announced the development on Tuesday. </p><p>“Indian Railways has renamed Ahmednagar railway station of Pune Division, Central Railway as Ahilyanagar as a tribute to Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar. This is also in pursuant to the decision of the Government of Maharashtra to rename Ahmednagar as Ahilyanagar. The station previously known as Ahmednagar has now been officially renamed as Ahilyanagar,” the Central Railway said. </p>