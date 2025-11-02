<p>Mumbai: Continuing his dominance in the sports arena, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar has retained the presidency of Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA), the most powerful sports body in the state. </p><p>Pawar, the eight-term Baramati MLA, was elected unopposed for the fourth term, however, before that the NCP had to engage into an understanding with the BJP, which leads the Maha Yuti government in Maharashtra.</p><p>The MOA, which functions under the Indian Olympic Association, is headquartered in Pune.</p><p>Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has thrown behind the group led by Pune MP and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation. </p><p>The voting involved representatives from various sports bodies including hockey, football, gymnastics, athletics, wrestling and archery.</p><p>The election witnessed over 22 of 31 member federations rallying behind Pawar’s Panel, mirroring the sentiment that his stewardship is vital for the progress of Maharashtra’s sports infrastructure. </p><p>Notably, three panel candidates - Adil Sumariwala, Pradeep Gandhe and Prashant Deshpande were elected unopposed as Vice Presidents, signaling the exceptional confidence placed in Pawar’s leadership.</p>.Devendra Fadnavis orders setting up of SIT to probe death of woman doctor in Phaltan.<p>To ensure continued cooperation within the Maha Yuti alliance, discussions were held with Fadnavis, NCP Working President Praful Patel and NCP State President Sunil Tatkare, resulting in an agreement to allocate some key posts within the association to the panel backed by Mohol.</p><p>“This collaborative approach strengthened alliance coordination while confirming Pawar’s leadership for the next two years, marking his fourth term as MOA president and reaffirming his strong influence in Pune and Maharashtra sports and organizational circles,” sources said. </p><p>Pawar’s long-standing rapport with both political and sports circles has once again translated into unified support reflecting the expectation that the MOA, under his command, will continue to champion infrastructure development,</p><p>athlete welfare, and institutional transparency. The Ajit Pawar Panel’s success also reaffirms Pawar’s unique capacity to unite stakeholders and secure lasting consensus.</p><p>It may be mentioned, Pawar, in June this year, reentered into active cooperative politics when he won an election to the 21-member board of the Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Mill in Baramati in Pune and elected the Chairman. </p>