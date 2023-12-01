Ajit Pawar terms Sharad Pawar's resignation episode 'nautanki'

Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule, who represents Baramati constituency in Lok Sabha, welcomed her cousin’s announcement, saying, “I have always been of the opinion that somebody should contest against me.” On former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s claim that he has been given 'supari' (contract) by the BJP to end the political career of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar said Deshmukh remained with the group led by Sharad Pawar as he would have been sans a ministerial berth had he switched sides.