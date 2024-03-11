Ambedkar's grandson lashes out at Karnataka BJP MP Hegde for remarks on 'amending' Constitution

Mumbai: The RSS and BJP have a long-drawn plan to wipe out the Indian Constitution and replace it with Manusmriti, said Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.
Ambedkar’s reaction came in response to the comments of BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde, who represents Uttar Kannada in Karnataka, who had reportedly called for "rewriting" of the Constitution and said the BJP must win 400 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha to effect this.
A lawyer by profession, Ambedkar is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Akola in Maharashtra and one-time Rajya Sabha MP.
“His words do not come as a surprise to me. And, allow me to remind you that this is not the first time that he has made such a statement in public; he said the same in 2017,” Ambedkar said.
“This is the pledge that RSS took after the Constitution was adopted in 1950. RSS and BJP have a long-drawn plan to wipe out the Indian Constitution and replace it with Manusmriti. They want to dictate terms and take away the freedom, dignity and right to freedom of religion and change the secular fabric of our beloved nation,” said Ambedkar.
“…I reiterate what Babasaheb had said — 'It may be your interest to be our masters but how can it be ours to be your slaves?,'” said Ambedkar, who is popularly known as Balasaheb.
(Published 11 March 2024, 12:47 IST)