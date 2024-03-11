Ambedkar's grandson lashes out at Karnataka BJP MP Hegde for remarks on 'amending' Constitution

Mumbai: The RSS and BJP have a long-drawn plan to wipe out the Indian Constitution and replace it with Manusmriti, said Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.

Ambedkar’s reaction came in response to the comments of BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde, who represents Uttar Kannada in Karnataka, who had reportedly called for "rewriting" of the Constitution and said the BJP must win 400 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha to effect this.

A lawyer by profession, Ambedkar is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Akola in Maharashtra and one-time Rajya Sabha MP.